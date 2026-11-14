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LAX’s $3.3 billion automated train pushed to 2027 as Fitch warns of looming bond default
By Carlos Reyes,13 days ago
Meant for the 2028 Olympics, the stalled SkyLink system is running four years behind schedule. Financial trouble is mounting for Los Angeles International Airport‘s long-delayed automated train, known officially as SkyLink, after Fitch Ratings downgraded roughly $1.2 billion in project debt deeper into junk territory and warned of a looming technical default, as reported by KTLA 5 News.