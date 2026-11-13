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Care Bears Bring Cheer to the National Toy Hall of Fame
By The Strong,10 days ago
Written by: Michelle Parnett-Dwyer, Chief Curator at The Strong National Museum of Play. In the early 1980s, toy and entertainment companies Those Characters From Cleveland, American Greetings, and Kenner came together to break into the plush toy market with a new kind of teddy bear. Plush teddy bears had existed for at least a century—they needed a unique, eye-catching product to grab the attention of kids and parents. Ralph Schaeffer, co-president of Those Characters From Cleveland, stumbled upon a solution. Freelance illustrator Dave Poulter had submitted sketches of rainbows and hearts for a potential line of greeting cards. Schaeffer thought wouldn’t these look cute on the tummies of the bears sketched by artist Elena Kucharik? Not only would these bears appeal to children, but the symbols would reinforce the sappy messages on American Greetings cards. The team got to work.