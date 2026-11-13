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Mario Grows Up by Going Younger: Nintendo Expands Its Preschool Play Strategy
By Global Toy News,7 days ago
Nintendo’s expansion of its My Mario collection to its online store highlights an opportunity for the toy and play industry: introducing established entertainment franchises to consumers at an earlier age through developmentally appropriate products. Previously available through Nintendo’s flagship stores in New York and San Francisco and select retailers, the collection now reaches a broader nationwide audience with wooden building blocks, Fisher-Price Little People playsets, TOMY Toomies bath toys, plush, interactive board books, and digital experiences. By extending Mario beyond traditional video gaming into early childhood play, Nintendo demonstrates how recognizable intellectual property can create new licensing opportunities across multiple toy categories while building connections with the next generation of consumers.