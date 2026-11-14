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Trails in Jefferson and Mount Arlington Among the Ten Projects Recommended for Morris County Funding
11 days ago
Trails in Jefferson and Mount Arlington Among the Ten Projects Recommended for Morris County Funding. Grant Program Concludes Eleventh Year with Strong Submissions. $2.2 million in awards under the Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program were recommended Thursday night to the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, which will determine whether to fund the 10 projects submitted.