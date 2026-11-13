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End the Morning Rush with a Smarter Family Bathroom
11 days ago
A family bathroom can either support the morning routine or slow everyone down. When toothbrushes disappear under towels and two people need the sink at once, even an early start can feel rushed. Pairing a more functional bathroom with simple family routines can make school and work mornings much calmer. The best updates address the specific points where your household gets stuck, from limited sink access to cluttered counters.