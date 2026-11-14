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Tickets ON SALE NOW For Devin Haney-Liam Paro Welterweight Unification Showdown At Chase Center In San Francisco
By Boxing Bob Newman,13 days ago
Tickets for the welterweight world title unification showdown between Bay Area native and WBO champion Devin Haney and IBF king Liam Paro—set for Saturday, Dec. 19, at Chase Center in San Francisco—are on sale now. In the 10-round welterweight co-feature, former world champion Brian Norman Jr. (29-1, 23...