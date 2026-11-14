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‘The Rings of Power’ Considered Hundreds of Auditions Before Casting Celeborn
By Chris McPhersonMaggie Lovitt,13 days ago
Going from the Upside Down to Middle-earth might sound like a pretty significant career change, but if anybody can make the transition look effortless, it's probably Jamie Campbell Bower. After terrifying Netflix audiences as Vecna in Stranger Things, the actor has traded Hawkins for a very different fantasy world, joining the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. As it turns out, finding the right actor for the role was no easy feat.