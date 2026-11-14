undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nicolas Cage Officially Confirms Why He’s Happy His Marvel Series Was Cancelled
By Hannah Hunt,13 days ago
Nicolas Cage had already played a Spider-Man who sounded like he’d walked out of an old detective movie in the genre-defining Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Giving that idea eight hours of live action was a different proposition. In Spider-Noir, Cage plays Ben Reilly as a down-on-his-luck private investigator in Depression-era New York, with a past he’d rather leave alone. Prime Video even let viewers choose between color and black-and-white versions. The actor had plenty of room to see how far he could take the performance, and it turns out eight episodes was exactly as far as he wanted to go.