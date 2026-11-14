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‘The Rings of Power’ Made the Right Call Saying Goodbye to This Storyline in Season 3
By Michael John Petty,13 days ago
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3. Truth be told, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been pretty hit-or-miss over the past few years. Distinct departures from character and lore, poorly written dialogue, and odd pacing were struggles during the first season and carried over into the second as well. Fortunately, Season 3 has stuck more closely to J.R.R. Tolkien's works than ever, and part of that has to do with the consolidation and even eradication of certain storylines and characters. With four episodes premiering this week to kick off the third season, one thing has become abundantly clear: cutting out the Harfoots was absolutely the right move for the show.