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The Hunger Games Officially Takes Over Streaming Before New Release
By Adam Blevins,13 days ago
Marvel and Star Wars have earned more at the box office than most other franchises since the start of the 2010s, but there haven't been many franchises with as dedicated a fan base as The Hunger Games. Inspired by Suzanne Collins' series of books, The Hunger Games movie franchise proved to be a worthy investment in the 2010s, grossing billions of dollars at the box office and inspiring Collins to write more books that could be turned into movies.