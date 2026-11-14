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Utah vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
13 days ago
The No. 2 Utah Utes look to extend its FBS-leading win streak as they kick off against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FOX. Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports. Moneyline Spread Over/Under From FOX Sports Research: How to Watch No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona.