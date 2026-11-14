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Exciting Motorcycles We Saw At The 2026 EICMA
By Punya Sharma,13 days ago
The 2026 EICMA had no shortage of action. Bikemakers from all over the world brought their heavy-hitters to the motorcycle show, giving us a generous helping of exciting bikes to drool over. A few examples certainly stood out and grabbed more eyeballs than the others, though. Out of these, we’ve picked out the 10 that excite us the most. These range from flagship superbikes from Italy and Japan to a peppy new cruiser from America’s favorite motor company. Oh, and we’ve skipped the concept bikes here that haven’t been confirmed for production.