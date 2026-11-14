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The 4-Year-Old Japanese Plug-in Hybrid That You Should Buy Used
By Sidd DhimaanNikesh Kooverjee,13 days ago
Plug-in hybrids remain an underappreciated choice in the U.S. market, even though they occupy the sweet spot between a traditional ICE vehicle and a full EV. If you've been watching fuel prices and range anxiety dominate the conversation, PHEVs quietly solve both problems at once — run on electricity for daily errands, then switch to gasoline when the miles stack up. The catch has always been the purchase price, but that equation changes dramatically once these vehicles hit the used market. PHEVs depreciate quickly, and the savings on a three-year-old example can be substantial enough to make a compelling case for going second-hand.