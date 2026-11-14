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The Cadillac XT5 Could Be A More Sensible Used Luxury SUV Than Buyers Expect
By Damian Adams,13 days ago
Shoppers cross-shopping used luxury SUVs tend to start with the German trio and treat the Cadillac XT5 as an afterthought. That habit essentially costs them money. The XT5 shed value quickly after launch, and the used market has priced it accordingly, which is exactly why it deserves a second look. It offers a naturally aspirated V6 in earlier years, a quiet ride, a well-finished cabin, and repair bills that, depending on whose data you trust, undercut its rivals. Here is how the numbers stack up, where the weak spots are, and why a used XT5 can beat a new mainstream crossover.