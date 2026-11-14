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UFC 334: Fight card, date, odds and complete guide as Ciryl Gane takes on Josh Hokit in main event
By Shakiel Mahjouri,13 days ago
One of the most anticipated events of the year is finally here. UFC's annual trip to New York always delivers on action and excitement, and UFC 334 should be no different on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. In the main event, Ciryl Gane is set to make his first defense of the heavyweight title against Josh Hokit.