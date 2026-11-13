undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Goofy and Pluto Debut Holiday Attire at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
By Justin Hermes,7 days ago
The holiday spirit has taken over Disney’s Animal Kingdom as Walt Disney World continues to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. We have been spending the morning reporting live from Disney’s “wildest” park, where guests can now find a new Chip ‘N Dale candy cane straw clip and meet Santa Claus, who has officially arrived for the season.