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European Commission launches call for cellular-based dual-use drone detection capabilities
By Kylie Bielby,7 days ago
The European Commission has launched a call for expressions of interest to gather information from Member States and relevant private-sector partners on the testing and deployment of cellular-based dual-use drone detection capabilities. The initiative is intended to strengthen Europe’s ability to detect, track and identify drones. It will cover connected...