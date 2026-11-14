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Hugging Face CEO vows to fight for open-source AI after Jensen Huang’s Nvidia exit
By Nileena Sunil,13 days ago
Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue commented on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s departure on Thursday, “This whole thing sucks, and I wish none of it had happened. It’s a really sad day! But I want to make one thing clear: we’ll keep fighting for open-source AI, harder than ever. This is too important to slow down now. Let’s go!,” Delangue wrote on X.