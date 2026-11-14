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US flights resume after ground stop; 15,000 delayed or cancelled amid travel chaos
By Shubhangi Chowdhury,13 days ago
Domestic flights across the United States have resumed after federal aviation officials lifted a nationwide ground stop triggered by a telecommunications outage. However, thousands of passengers continued to face delays, cancellations and uncertainty on Saturday as airlines struggled to recover from the disruption. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted domestic...