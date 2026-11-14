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Newark Museum Hands Enslaved Potter's 1852 Jug Back to His Descendants, Then Buys It Back
By Javier Reyes,13 days ago
The Newark Museum of Art has handed ownership of an 1852 stoneware jug back to the descendants of the enslaved potter who made it, then turned around and bought the piece back so it could stay in the museum's permanent collection. The jug, signed by David Drake and crafted from stoneware measuring 36.8 centimeters by 27.9 centimeters, had been part of the museum's holdings since 2022, when it was acquired to help teach visitors about the history of enslavement and enslaved labor.
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