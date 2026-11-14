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70 Mulberry Street Breaks Ground in Chinatown, Manhattan
By Michael Young and Matt Pruznick,13 days ago
Construction has broken ground on 70 Mulberry Street, an eight-story community facility in Chinatown, Manhattan. Designed by Grimshaw Architects, the structure will serve five local organizations and will house a Chinatown cultural center. The $184 million project will incorporate portions of the existing structure, which was damaged in a 2020 fire, and will increase its public service capacity by 30 percent. The property is located at the northeast corner of Mulberry and Bayard Streets, diagonally across from Columbus Park.
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