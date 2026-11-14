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What They’re Saying: Taylor Lewan says Whittingham looks ‘asleep at the wheel’
By Daniel Plocher,13 days ago
The floodgates have opened, as former Michigan Football players like Taylor Lewan are beginning to openly criticize head coach Kyle Whittingham:. It has not been a fun week for the Michigan Wolverines. Since failing to beat a 2-6 Michigan State Spartans squad, the floodgates have opened with opinions about the current state of this program. Heading across the country to Eugene to face Oregon, it’s about as worse case scenario as possible from an external standpoint.