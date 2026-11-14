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Greenwich Academy earns 3-1 win over Sacred Heart Greenwich in FAA Soccer Tournament semifinals
By David Fierro,12 days ago
As the FAA Soccer Tournament semifinal-round game between Greenwich Academy and Sacred Heart Greenwich progressed, the field became muddier, the rain intensified and the competitive spirit of both teams reached a fever pitch, as the athletes put their bodies on the line in the hope of capturing the coveted league championship.