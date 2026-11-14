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A judge ordered Kalshi, Polymarket, other prediction markets to halt in Louisiana. What’s next?
By PATRICK SLOAN-TURNER,13 days ago
A Tangipahoa Parish judge ordered a slew of popular websites to stop offering prediction markets in Louisiana, thrusting the state into the heart of a growing nationwide debate over who should regulate the burgeoning industry. Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing Kalshi, Polymarket, Robinhood and other sites...