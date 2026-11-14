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A gadget to make your dumb house smarter
By David Pierce,13 days ago
Is editor-at-large and Vergecast co-host with over a decade of experience covering consumer tech. Previously, at Protocol, The Wall Street Journal, and Wired. Hi, friends! Welcome to Installer No. 152, your guide to the best and Verge-iest stuff in the world. (If you’re new here, welcome, thank you for taking time away from Zelda to be here, and also you can read all the old editions at the Installer homepage.)
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