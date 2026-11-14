undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ryan Whitney Explains Why He Didn't Interfere With Salim's Drinking During The Internet Invitational
11 days ago
Pat and I had Ryan Whitney on this week's Out and About to discuss the hottest topic on the internet - the Internet Invitational. Hours and hours of unlimited entertainment not only from Ryan and his team, but from the A+ roster put together for the second year of the now infamous event. Besides golf, what does everyone want to talk about? How drunk Salim the Dream while he played through to the finals.