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Pella Swimmers Perform Well with Newton at State Meet
By Andrew Schneider,13 days ago
For the final time as a team, the Pella girls swimmers competed with Newton at the 2026 state meet this week at the University of Iowa. Reid McCloud broke her school record in the 500 freestyle to place 8th (5:09.04), and also placed 14th as an individual in the 200 yard freestyle (1:57.15). McCloud joined Isabella Woodcock in the 200 Free Relay (22nd place) and the 400 freestyle relay (18th).