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Thousands of flights canceled as airlines work to dig out from nationwide ground stop
By Will Weissert,13 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 2,000 flights were canceled Saturday as airlines across the U.S. worked to dig out from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years, which stranded passengers and forced professional and college sports teams to scramble for alternate transportation. Trump administration officials said new technology...