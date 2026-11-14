undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How HPV self-collection could close cervical screening gaps
By Samantha Byrnes, PhD, MPH,13 days ago
Cervical cancer screening rates have declined over the last 25 years in spite of innovation in vaccines and screening tools. Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations are extremely effective at preventing this form of cancer, as almost all cervical cancers are linked to persistent infections of HPV. Equally important in the effort to eliminate this disease are the screening tools used to detect infections and cervical cancer, helping patients receive care early during disease progression, when it is most effective.