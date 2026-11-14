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7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
By Joanne Bauer,13 days ago
The seven-day weather forecast for the Venango County area is brought to you by Central Heating and Plumbing. A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow between 8am and 9am, then rain likely after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.