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New York Giants mailbag: Kickoff rule, Rasul Douglas interception, more
By Ed Valentine,13 days ago
The mail’s here! The fallout from Thursday’s loss is, of course, a big topic. Lou Catalano asks: Could you please explain the rule concerning kickoffs going out of bounds? In the Giants/Washington game, the ball bounced in bounds, the returner stepped out of bounds, then caught the ball while his knee was touching the ground in bounds. What ever happpened to the old John Madden maxim that one knee equals two feet?