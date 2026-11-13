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University of Maryland, Baltimore County Men’s Basketball Advances Past Morgan State, 85-70
8 days ago
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County men’s basketball team defeated the Morgan State Bears, 85-70, on Nov. 12 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore to advance to the Under Armour 410 Invitational championship game. Devin Ceaser and Aidan Able combined for 41 points as UMBC turned a 42-39 halftime lead into a decisive victory.