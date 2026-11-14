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Hershey Bears Rally from 3-1 Deficit to Defeat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Overtime
13 days ago
The Hershey Bears rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-3 in overtime Friday night at GIANT Center. Josh Dunne scored the game-winning goal at 3:30 of overtime in the 300th regular-season meeting between the clubs. Hershey improved to 9-6-0-0, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton moved to 7-5-2-0. The Bears...