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Colonial Williamsburg celebrates 100 years with free admission, grand procession
By Christin Nielsen,13 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG – Colonial Williamsburg is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Nov. 14 with free admission to the Historic Area and a lineup of special programming. A Centennial Celebration at 11 a.m. will feature a “once-in-a-century” commemorative parade of Fifes and Drums, interpreters, horse-drawn carriages, community members, rare breed animals and special guests.
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