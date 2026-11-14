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How Philadelphia Is Revisiting John Coltrane’s Last Temple Concert
By Lizzy Nguyen,13 days ago
Philadelphia’s commemoration of John Coltrane’s final concert in the city is taking several forms: a Temple summit, a planned tribute by his son Ravi Coltrane and a wider centennial program. The anniversary looks back to Nov. 11, 1966, when Coltrane performed at Temple University’s Mitten Hall. Jazz Philadelphia’s event listing describes the summit as a 60th-anniversary program; WRTI reports that Ravi Coltrane is scheduled to lead a tribute at Temple.