undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cleveland Breaks Ground On Veteran Park Named For Late Commissioner Danny Gabriel
By Emily Sanders,13 days ago
Cleveland, North Carolina marked Veterans Day with a groundbreaking ceremony for a park that had lived in one man's imagination for years before it ever touched dirt. Town officials and veterans gathered at 201 School Street to break ground on and formally name the Danny Gabriel Veteran Memorial Park and Trail, honoring the longtime town commissioner who first envisioned a veterans park in West Rowan.
4