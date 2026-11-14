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Cargo Ship Strikes Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, Jams It Open Amid Philly Traffic Chaos
By Michael Taylor,13 days ago
A large cargo ship slammed into the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday, jamming the span open and unable to close, which triggered major traffic delays between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. No injuries were reported, but officials said the cause of the crash and how long the disruption will last remain unclear.
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