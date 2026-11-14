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‘This is a beautiful thing’: Gee praises Seattle’s celebration of Denny Blaine Park’s LGBTQ history amid nude beach controversy
13 days ago
Seattle leaders and community members gathered Nov. 9 to celebrate Denny Blaine Park’s historic significance to the city’s LGBTQ community. The clothing-optional park was added to the Washington Heritage Register in September 2025, becoming the first site explicitly recognized for its connection to LGBTQ history, according to The Seattle Times.