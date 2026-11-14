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Attackers Exploit UnrealIRCd Flaw That Enables Server-Level Command Injection
By Ravie Lakshmanan,13 days ago
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Friday added a high-severity security flaw impacting UnrealIRCd, an open-source Internet Relay Chat (IRC) server, to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, following reports of active exploitation. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-114713 (CVSS score: 8.6), is a case of improper neutralization...