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Craig David Brings ‘TS5’ To Oxford, Alongside Kurupt FM
By Jake Gable,13 days ago
R&B legend Craig David will bring his acclaimed ‘TS5‘ show to Oxford next Summer, heading to the iconic City’s ‘South Park’ venue on Thursday 5th August 2027. The garage star is best known for his game-changing ‘Born To Do It’ album, which became one of the most widely-lauded releases of the 21st century, upon launch in 2000. Since then, Craig David has aired his ‘TS5’ concept where he blends a live DJ set full of crowd-pleasers and old-school anthems, with live vocal work on the mic. The residency also held a long-term spot at legendary Balearic venue, Ibiza Rocks, where the Southampton-born star was joined by the island’s most in-demand warm-up DJ, Patrick Nazemi.