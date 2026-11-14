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Alpe d’Huez readies for 22,000 punters as Tomorrowland Winter locks in its 2027 billing
By Oliver Tryon,13 days ago
Electronic music fans heading to the French Alps next year now know exactly who will be soundtracking their ski runs, with Tomorrowland Winter unveiling the complete artist roster for its seventh edition. Set to take over Alpe d’Huez from 20 to 27 March 2027, the week-long event will bring more than 150 acts across high-altitude mountain platforms and indoor village arenas. Organisers expect upwards of 22,000 attendees to descend on the slopes under a new narrative theme titled ‘The Great Library of Tomorrow’.