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The SPAR 2026 European Athletics Cross Country Championships are December 13, 2026!
By RBR Admin,8 days ago
Editor’s notes: The SPAR European Athletics Cross Country Championships, with the exception of WA Cross Country, are the biggest cross-country championship events in the world, in terms of federations and actual numbers. European Athletics has also committed money and effort to building interest in the youngest demographic, with free...