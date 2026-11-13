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Welcome to Norman, Fansville!
By Madison McCarthy,10 days ago
Norman's historic Lindsey Street water tower has a new look, and college football fans might recognize it!. For nearly a century, the water tower has been a familiar sight along Lindsey Street, just east of the University of Oklahoma campus. Though it had long been retired from service and was once considered for demolition, the landmark has found new life through a partnership between the City of Norman and Dr Pepper.