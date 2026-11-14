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Maple Leafs Staring at the Edge of the Rebuild Precipice
By Nestor Quixtan,13 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in quite the bind at the moment. The current five-game losing streak has highlighted that whatever could go wrong for the team has. While the effort and the pushback have been there at times, the catastrophic mistakes have led to losses piling up. The Leafs are now circling the drain again this season, and there doesn’t appear to be any end in sight.