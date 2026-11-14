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Beloved folk singer killed in hit-and-run in Virginia. Here’s what we know
13 days ago
Harry "Gerry" Laverty, a beloved folksinger from Richmond, Virginia, was killed recently in a hit-and-run. Laverty was reportedly hit just after 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 6. Responders found Laverty unresponsive in the roadway, and he died after being transported to the hospital. Police said that after reviewing surveillance video and using "other investigative techniques," they arrested John McSparren, 47.
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