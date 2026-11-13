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2027 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 8
By Brady Klopfer,9 days ago
Note: Today is nomination day! In addition to voting for the No. 8 prospect, head to the comment section to nominate the next batch of prospects to vote on. The 2027 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is marching right along, and we’ve nearly got ourselves a top 10, as our quest to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giarts organization continues.