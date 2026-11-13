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ALEX WARREN ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN DATES FOR HIS ‘FINDING (MORE) FAMILY ON THE ROAD’ 2027 TOUR
8 days ago
GENERAL ONSALE BEGINS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME. GRAMMY-NOMINATED ARTIST WILL HOST THE NICKELODEON KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS LIVE ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14. Today, Grammy Award-nominated, chart-topping, multi-platinum artist Alex Warren announced he will bring his Finding (More) Family On The Road World Tour back to North America this Spring - Watch the hilarious announcement with Eric Stonestreet HERE. Promoted by Live Nation, the 26-city North American leg kicks off on Monday, April 5 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, making stops in New York, Tampa, Raleigh and more before wrapping up in Birmingham, AL at Coca-Cola Amphitheater on Sunday, May 16. Bebe Stockwell and Faouzia will join as support on select dates.