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Charles R. Wood Foundation awards $10,000 to Silver Bay YMCA program
By Community News Reports,13 days ago
Silver Bay YMCA announced that the Charles R. Wood Foundation has awarded Silver Bay’s Ticonderoga Community Early Learning Center (TCELC) a $10,000 grant to support the TCELC. The TCELC serves children ages six weeks to five years with its high-quality, community-based, curriculum-driven early learning center. The center aims to...