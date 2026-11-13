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Women’s Hoops Downed by No. 25 UW-Whitewater
11 days ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. - The Illinois Wesleyan University women's basketball team began play at the Champions Classic with an 89-60 loss to weekend host, No. 25 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Friday evening, Nov. 13, at Kachel Gymnasium. The Titans stumbled to 1-2 with the setback, while the Warhawks maintained their unbeaten record at 3-0. Junior Olivia Corson (Bloomington, Ill.-Normal Community) continued to come into her own as a Titan, going for 17 points. She knocked down 7-of-14 shots with a team-best seven rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. Corson tied Leah Palmer (Geneva, Ill.-Geneva) for the team-lead in points, while Palmer pulled in six rebounds. Junior Alyssa Epps (Berkeley, Ill.-Montini Catholic) and sophomore Lucy Hynes (Homer Glen, Ill.-Lockport) provided sparks off the bench. Epps totaled eight points with five boards. Hynes finished with seven points.
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