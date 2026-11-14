undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Daily Grind: How exaggerated do you prefer your MMO’s art style?
By Justin Olivetti,13 days ago
There’s certainly a wide variety of art styles used by MMOs on the spectrum from realistic to stylized, and each of them has their fans and their haters. Maybe you like a chunkier (DDO) or more polygonal (Albion Online) look. Perhaps pixelated sprites (Necesse) or soft pastels (Sky Children of Light) call to you. I’m betting you have an opinion on the exaggerated proportions of games such as World of Warcraft, WildStar, and Sea of Thieves, too.